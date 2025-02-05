New Orleans steps up security for Super Bowl, Mardi Gras
Also: Great Wolf Lodge is an indoor tropical alternative; Carnival sets new rules for cruise minors.
New Orleans expects more than 100,000 visitors for Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX. At least a million more people will celebrate Mardi Gras less than a month later. But a terrorist attack on New Year’s Day, which killed 14 people and injured dozens more on Bourbon Street, has cast a pall over the city. Local, state and federal officials have sought to reassure visitors. New or expanded security efforts are planned, including aerial surveillance and assigning more plainclothes officers. The Department of Homeland Security upgraded its security assessment of the city’s Mardi Gras parades to its highest rating, which allows for additional funding and resources to be supplied. The Super Bowl was already assessed at its highest level. “We are doing everything we can to address the gaps that the New Orleans Police Department and the Louisiana State Police might have,” said Eric DeLaune, a special agent with DHS’ Homeland Security Investigations.
New York Times
Wolf it down
If a trip to a tropical island isn’t part of the plan, surprise the kids with a Great Wolf Lodge adventure. Choose from more than 20 locations (including Bloomington, Wisconsin Dells and Naples, Fla.). Sleep in rooms themed for kids and prepare to splash in 84-degree water. The fun includes (depending on location) ropes courses, family-style bowling with pint-sized bowling balls, and the Northern Lights Arcade with more than 100 interactive video and redemption games. Kids can also team up with Oliver the Raccoon to explore a mysterious mine shaft and discover hidden gemstones. After learning about how a mine works, kids head to the sluice to uncover hidden gems in the pay dirt. Young explorers can take home their treasures in a keepsake collection bag, complete with a gemstone identification card and a special mining hat (greatwolf.com).
FamilyTravel.com
Carnival cracks down
Carnival Cruise Line is implementing a stricter booking policy for minor guests, according to Travel Weekly. Under the newly updated rules, children 14 and younger must now share a cabin with a relative or guardian who is at least 25 years old, or be booked in a connecting cabin. The previous rule permitted ages 12 and younger to occupy a cabin directly across the hall or next door. Teenagers aged 15 to 17 may still stay up to three staterooms away from their relative or guardian, provided that individual is at least 25. However, Carnival now requires that such bookings be linked and cross-referenced in the reservation system to show they are traveling with a guardian. For guests aged 18 to 20, the policy remains unchanged. While they are free to stay in any cabin, their booking must still be connected to a guardian or relative who is at least 25.
TravelPulse
