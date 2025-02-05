New Orleans steps up security for Super Bowl, Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line is implementing a stricter booking policy for minor guests, according to Travel Weekly. Under the newly updated rules, children 14 and younger must now share a cabin with a relative or guardian who is at least 25 years old, or be booked in a connecting cabin. The previous rule permitted ages 12 and younger to occupy a cabin directly across the hall or next door. Teenagers aged 15 to 17 may still stay up to three staterooms away from their relative or guardian, provided that individual is at least 25. However, Carnival now requires that such bookings be linked and cross-referenced in the reservation system to show they are traveling with a guardian. For guests aged 18 to 20, the policy remains unchanged. While they are free to stay in any cabin, their booking must still be connected to a guardian or relative who is at least 25.