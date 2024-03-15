Trampled by Turtles have made a habit of pairing up with friends' bands to make their home-turf concerts even bigger, and the pairing they've announced for October will be their biggest one yet.

The Avett Brothers will perform at Xcel Energy Center with the Minnesota acoustic revelers on Oct. 24, the first time Trampled has co-headlined an arena in the Twin Cities.

Tickets go on sale March 22 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster at prices yet to be announced. Pre-sale options begin Wednesday.

Trampled and the Avetts performed together near the Twin Cities at Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater in 2019, where TBT has also co-headlined with Wilco in 2021. The Minnesota pickers were also supposed to play Treasure Island with Caamp last year, but the latter canceled and was replaced with Shakey Graves and Deer Tick.

In this case, the Avetts will finish the show, but both bands are scheduled to play full-length sets.

Seth and Scott Avett and their crew are set to release their first album in five years on May 17, a self-titled collection produced by Rick Rubin. Trampled also has a new record in the pipeline, but there's no release date set yet.

The two bluegrassy folk-rock acts will also co-headline Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wis., on Aug. 18. That's one of two chances for Twin Cities fans to day-trip to catch Trampled outdoors this summer, as the sextet is also playing its usual Duluth homecoming gig at Bayfront Festival Park on July 6.