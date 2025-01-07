One of Duluth’s biggest parties of the year should be even bigger in 2025, as it will coincide with the Fourth of July weekend.
Trampled by Turtles’ Duluth Bayfront gig will bump up with July 4 festivities in 2025
A harborside tradition that now draws fans from all over, the homecoming concert lands on July 5 this year.
Trampled by Turtles’ annual homecoming concert at Bayfront Festival Park in the city that birthed the bluegrassy acoustic sextet is scheduled for July 5. The show is penciled in every year by co-promoters First Avenue and Rose Presents for the Saturday after Independence Day, and this year that happens to be one day after the holiday.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for $50 via axs.com, with various pre-sale options beginning Wednesday. The opening act will be Kentucky singer/songwriter S.G. Goodman, whose debut album was produced by Trampled’s pal Jim James of My Morning Jacket. Goodman is also known from Tyler Childers’ cover of her song “Space and Time” on his 2023 album “Rustin’ in the Rain.”
Tuesday’s social-media posts announcing the gig featured a very site-specific concert poster by artist Matt Conrardy. It shows a William A. Irvin-like iron ore ship passing under Duluth’s Aerial Bridge with Trampled by Turtles’ snake-wrapped logo emblazoned on the side.
Fresh off releasing their fun-experiment EP “Always Here” with kindred offshoot band Dead Man Winter, Trampled has been drawing fans to Duluth’s scenic harborside amphitheater almost every July since 2013. The show has become a beacon for fans around the country to come visit the “pretty little city built on a hillside,” as frontman Dave Simonett called it in their 2014 song “Winners.”
Duluth is already a popular draw for Midwesterners on July 4, when fireworks are blown off every year at Bayfront Park. Costumed tribute band Hairball also usually performs in the park on July 3.
Bayfront Park has one other big concert by a rootsy acoustic band already scheduled for 2025: Alison Krauss & Union Station will perform there June 11 on their first major tour in a decade.
The popular homecoming show has been a harborside tradition since 2013 and now draws fans from all over.