Storms packing strong winds knocked out power for thousands of people across the metro area last week, and streetlights and traffic lights went dark, too.
Traffic lights out? Treat intersection as an all-way stop
Drivers need to come to a complete stop and take turns like they would at a stop sign. It’s the law.
“There are a few stoplights out in my neighborhood, and I have been surprised by the number of drivers who drive right through them,” Laura Paynter of St. Paul wrote in an email to the Drive. “Please consider a reminder to drivers that a dark stoplight should be treated like an all-way stop sign. It appears many people don’t know this.”
Traffic signals promote safety and orderly traffic flow, the Minnesota Driver’s Manual says. When they are blinking red or not working, motorists should treat them just as they would a stop sign, said Pete Hosmer with A+ Driving School in White Bear Lake.
“They become uncontrolled intersections,” Hosmer said, referencing state law. “Everybody has to stop and take turns using right-of-way.”
It’s a confusing situation and can be dangerous, especially at night when motorists may not be able to see an unpowered traffic signal. That played out Wednesday morning before sunrise in St. Paul’s Como Park neighborhood when two vehicles collided in the intersection of Lexington Parkway and Como Avenue where traffic lights were out. A man riding in a transit van was killed, police said.
Traffic lights will often blink red when they malfunction, but just like homes and businesses, they run on the power grid and can go dark when electricity goes out, Hosmer said.
So here are the rules and advice to safely navigate your way through an uncontrolled intersection.
First, slow down when traveling through areas where power appears to be out and be observant, Hosmer said. Then come to a complete stop upon arriving at the intersection. The first vehicle to arrive at the intersection gets to go first. If two vehicles arrive at the same time, the motorist on the right has the right-of-way.
At busy intersections where traffic lights are necessary, it is possible that several vehicles may arrive at the same time. In that case, two oncoming drivers, after coming to a complete stop, can proceed simultaneously, he added.
The same rules apply if a signal is flashing red.
Patience is key, Hosmer said.
“Give extra time,” he said. “You might get to an intersection where you normally wait 3 minutes. With a backup [and lights out], it might be 10.”
The bottom line, says Lt. Michael Lee with the State Patrol, is to “drive with caution.”
New stop signs going up in Orono
While we are talking traffic control, here is an alert for motorists who travel on County Road 6 in Orono and Long Lake. A new all-way stop will be installed at the intersection of County Road 6 and Old Crystal Bay Road in early September.
Hennepin County is rebuilding County Road 112 through parts of both cities. Motorists will be detoured onto County Road 6 while the work is done. The stop signs are going in due to an expected increase in traffic in the area, county transportation officials said.
“Be alert for this change,” the county’s Transportation Department said, noting it will remain in place through spring 2025.
Next year, the county is planning a pavement preservation and striping project on County Road 6 to improve safety on that corridor.
More details revealed about the nine victims who survived Sunday night’s crash.