‘Tournament Snowstorm’? Minnesota blizzard hitting as state hockey tournament begins

But a 1952 storm that clobbered St. Paul with 13.1 inches on the night of the boys basketball finals on March 22 did. The two-day total of 14.1 inches ranks as the 17th largest snowstorm of all time in the metro. Another memorable storm on the eve of the boys tournament dropped 11.4 inches on March 23, 1966, with a two-day total of 13.6 inches ranking 21st of all time, according to the Minnesota Climatology Office.