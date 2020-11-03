ANKARA, Turkey — A tourist boat with some 30 people on board capsized Tuesday near the Turkish Mediterranean coast of Alanya, killing at least one person, state-run media reported.
Anadolu Agency said the boat capsized near a cave that is a tourist destination, around 100 meters (330 feet) from the coast.
Several coast guard teams were dispatched to the area and the search-and-rescue operation was continuing, Anadolu reported. It was not clear what caused the boat to sink.
HaberTurk television showed the boat turned to its side in waters near what appeared to be a rocky coast. Coast guard rafts were seen transporting people to safety.
