April tornadoes? No, those sirens are a drill to prep Minnesotans for severe weather

Sirens will wail through parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin on Thursday, likely prompting locals to scan the sky for ominous clouds.
It’s just a tornado drill, part of the National Weather Service’s yearly test for Severe Weather Awareness Week. The sirens will screech at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m Thursday through parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, and officials are expected to issue a fake tornado warning on social media.
While it’s only a test, meteorologists stress that these drills can save lives.
Brennan Dettmann, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Chanhassen, said the drills are meant to test equipment and get the attention of residents in case bad weather causes an emergency. Throughout the week, forecasters will focus on different aspects of severe weather, ranging from thunderstorms and flooding to tornadoes and extreme heat.
“Whether you want to call it lucky or what, we deal with a lot of different weather phenomena in the Midwest here,” Dettmann said. “Ranging from the extreme cold and snowy winters to potentially extreme heat and severe storms during the summer. A lot to deal with and look at.”
Severe weather in Minnesota often starts in May and peaks as the heat rises in June and July. By the fall, such weather usually slows down.
Severe weather has already impacted southern states like Alabama and Kentucky, where storms killed 23 people and submerged the state’s capital.
Dettman said it’s important to recognize the drills so that people are prepared if severe weather tears through the area. Plan where you can shelter, stock lighting and emergency provisions like first aid, Dettman added, and prepare for disaster sooner than later.