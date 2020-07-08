One person was killed and at least one other was injured Wednesday night when a powerful tornado touched down in west-central Minnesota’s Otter Tail County, authorities said.

Several homes and farmsteads in a rural area were destroyed or damaged.

Shannon Terry, spokeswoman for Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons, said two people were taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries, and that one fatality had been reported. She did not have information on whether the person who died was one of those taken to a hospital.

Early indications are that the tornado, which touched down east of Dalton, was at least in the EF-3 category, with winds of 136 to 165 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said. It was one of several twisters reported across the area after a day of blazing heat and high humidity.

Terry said the twister left a 6- to 9-mile trail of damage as it roared northeast between Ashby and Dalton.

Ashby Mayor Tom Grover, who was working with volunteer rescue personnel in the tornado’s aftermath, said that at least four rural homes or farmsteads between his town and Dalton were “pretty much gone.”

The tornado’s impact occurred over an stretch from 6 to 9 miles east of Dalton, the Sheriff’s Office said. A county emergency operations team was scouring the area late Wednesday, but there were no reports of missing people.

The storms came on the heels of high heat and humidity statewide. An excessive heat warning covered the metro area for much of the day as the combination of heat and humidity made it feel like it was over 100 degrees. In the Twin Cities, the heat index value was 101 at 3 p.m.

“This might be the worst day overall,” said Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist with the NWS in Chanhassen.

Wednesday’s sultry weather continued a particularly warm stretch that has produced temperatures of 90 degrees or warmer eight times this summer, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office. The hottest day so far was 96 degrees on June 8.

It may have seemed a lot more oppressive lately, Hasenstein said. “We have been quite humid,” he said.

A cool front sliding across the state Wednesday evening could spark severe sparks the storms and twisters. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until midnight Wednesday for parts of western, central and northern Minnesota.

There’s a 50 percent chance the metro area will get some rain overnight, mainly after 3 a.m., the NWS said.

Behind the front, dew points, which measure the amount of moisture in the air, will drop by about 10 degrees into the 60s, making it feel a bit more comfortable.

The weekend looks to be slightly cooler with forecast highs in the mid- to upper 80s before more above-normal temperatures arrive.

“We will not see it this bad for another week,” Hasenstein said.