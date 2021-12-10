We've heard about the dogs named Fauci (first seen and noted in 2020) as well as COVID-inspired names (Rona, Corona, etc.) and pups named Pfizer. But Minnesotans continued to name pets the same names we're using for our children, according to the annual pet names report by Rover.com.

For females of the species, top monikers for Twin Cities dogs and cats remain Bella, Stella, Luna, Lucy and Lily. The top names for male dogs and cats are Charlie, Max, Oliver and Leo.

And it looks like the people-for-pet-names will continue, at least for cats. Though it didn't make top of the most popular list for 2021, Lola was the top trending name for female cats. Other up-and-coming names for felines? Alice, Thomas and Beau.

Trending choices for cats that don't sound like people's names include Bear, Bunny and Panda.

Panda also topped the list of trending names for dogs. The other trending dog names in the Twin Cities are a bit more revealing. Maui certainly shows our our snowbird dreams. And could Boba speak to our growing love for bubble tea?

Nationally, name trends show inspiration from: TV (Grogu from "The Mandalorian," Wanda from "WandaVision," as well as Daphne and Lady Whistledown from "Bridgerton"); celebrities (dogs named Boseman and cats named Chadwick); and sports (DK [Metcalf] from the Seattle Seahawks for dogs and Gronk, from former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski, for cats).

Our very own Suni Lee's name took the gold for dogs. The names of her teammates (Naomi, Simone and Katie) were are also among the most popular canine names inspired by the Olympics.

CONNIE NELSON