'Don't Worry Darling'

Director Olivia Wilde, who made a splash with "Booksmart," returns with a "Stepford Wives"-ish tale about a '50s community that's not what it seems. Florence Pugh and Wilde's squeeze Harry Styles play the leads. (Sept. 23)

'Bros'

Comedian Billy Eichner co-wrote and stars in this romantic comedy. He's searching for Mr. Right Now. (Sept. 30)

'Tár'

Todd Field hasn't written and directed a movie since "Little Children" in 2006 and his only other film is "In the Bedroom." We'll see if he's still batting 1.000 with his third, a drama about a famous composer (Cate Blanchett). (Oct. 7)

'Till'

As in Mamie Till-Mobley, who made sure the horrific 1955 lynching of her child Emmett was a turning point in the struggle for civil rights. (Oct. 14)

'The Good Nurse'

Charles Graeber's true-crime book about a homicidal nurse was riveting. Tobias Lindholm ("A War") is a great choice to direct. And Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne both bring Oscar-winning star energy. (Oct. 19)

'Ticket to Paradise'

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are feuding exes (their "Ocean's Eleven" specialty), forced together for the sake of their daughter, whom they believe is about to make the same kind of romantic error they did. (Oct. 21)

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Apparently, it's not a sequel to the wildly entertaining "In Bruges" but it re-teams writer/director Martin McDonagh ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri") with stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, so it's about as close as we can get. (Oct. 21)

'Devotion'

"Top Gun: Maverick" beefcake Glen Powell sticks with portraying pilots in a fact-based drama about a pair of Korean War heroes. "Lovecraft Country" star Jonathan Majors plays the other. (Oct. 28)

'Amsterdam'

David O. Russell's caper film is set in the '30s and stars — take a breath — Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, John David Washington, Rami Malek and many more. (Nov. 4)

'Armageddon Time'

The leads in the family drama are Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong ("Succession"), but the key figure is writer-director James Gray, whose searing dramas include "The Immigrant" and "We Own the Night." (Nov. 11)

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

The saga continues, this time with women (Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira) taking the lead. (Nov. 11)

'She Said'

New York Times reporters (Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan) try to persuade women to go on the record as they prepare the stories that helped bring down movie mogul/rapist Harvey Weinstein. (Nov. 18)

'The Fabelmans'

Every Steven Spielberg movie is about Steven Spielberg. But his most explicitly autobiographical movie takes a seriocomic look at the childhood that turned him into a filmmaker. (Nov. 23)