You know you're getting old when the famously rambunctious Twin Cities rocker who helped form the Replacements at age 12 is having hip surgery.

Tommy Stinson postponed his homecoming gig at the Turf Club around the holidays, and now we know why: The Replacements bassist and Bash & Pop frontman, who's now 56, revealed in an Instagram post that he had to get his hip worked on this month and that also forced him to cancel some European tour dates. No word if he's getting actual hip replacement.

"What started as a pain in my hip turned into a need for surgery," Stinson said in his post. "I'm told that I should be good as new (almost) a few weeks after my procedure so … I look forward to getting out and playing shows again soon!"

Known for his high-flying stage kicks during the Replacements' wild 1980-1991 run — plus occasional liftoffs when he later served in Guns N' Roses and Soul Asylum, too — Stinson was supposed to play the Turf Club on Dec. 27. The show had been planned as a special pairing with his eldest daughter, Ruby Stinson, who's from Minneapolis and began recording her own music in recent years while living in New York.

The Turf Club has been rebooked for April 7 with Ruby still on the bill. Tickets for the postponed date will be honored, and more are available via first-avenue.com.