Cade Sexauer threw three touchdown passes to lead St. Thomas to a 43-6 nonconference victory over Lincoln (Calif.) on Saturday at O'Shaughnessy Stadium.

Sexauer, a senior from South St. Paul, completed 18 of 22 passes for 185 yards as the Tommies won their 33rd consecutive regular-season home game.

Sexauder threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter as the Tommies (2-1) opened a 15-0 lead. The Tommies, who led 15-6 at halftime, scored 22 points in the third quarter to pull away. Five Tommies players scored touchdowns. The St. Thomas defense stepped up in the second half with a safety and two turnovers.

Freshman Gabriel Abel rushed for 104 yards and Shawn Shipman ran for 73 yards and a touchdown for the Tommies, who outgained Lincoln 396-308.

Lincoln (0-4) is in its second season of intercollegiate football. The Oaklanders are playing all their games on the road.

The Tommies travel to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., next Saturday to face Marist.

