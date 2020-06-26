Tom Mahoney Jr., who was an all-state football player for Fairmont (Minn.) High School in 970, died on Wednesday. He was 67.

Mahoney Jr., a Martin County Commissioner, was the son of Tom Mahoney Sr., who was the winningest high school football coach in state history when he retired following the 1989 season with 256 victories.

Mahoney Jr. is the father of Fairmont football coach and activities director Mat Mahoney.