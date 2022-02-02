Tom Brady started 363 games, including playoffs, going 278-85 over the course of 22 seasons and somehow, some way, still retired Tuesday in the prime of his career.

Think about that. He's 44 and still left something on the table.

They say all records are made to be broken. Perhaps someone will surpass Brady's seven Super Bowl wins, but will anyone ever match 10 Super Bowl starts over the course of 19 years and four days?

Let's go out on a limb and say, "Nope."

Here is a look at Brady's 10 Super Bowls, spread out over a mere 6,944 days. His first Super Bowl MVP came on Feb. 3, 2002, with the Patriots. The last of his five Super Bowl MVPs came on Feb. 7, 2021, with Tampa Bay.

As usual when it comes to Brady, wow.

Super Bowl XXXVI

Feb. 3, 2002, Superdome, New Orleans

Patriots 20, Rams 17

Age: 24 years, 184 days

In his 17th NFL start, the young Brady threw for only 145 yards. But when Kurt Warner tied the game with a touchdown pass, Brady responded with the fifth of his record 67 game-winning drives. With no timeouts left, he completed 5 of 8 passes for 63 yards, including a 6-yarder to former Vikings tight end Jermaine Wiggins that set up Adam Vinatieri's 48-yard game-winner.

Super Bowl XXXVIII

Feb. 1, 2004, Reliant Stadium, Houston

Patriots 32, Panthers 29

A scoreless first quarter and Janet Jackson's infamous halftime "wardrobe malfunction" turned into a classic shootout. With 1:08 left, Brady completed 5 of 6 passes for 78 yards to set up Vinatieri's 41-yard game-winner.

Super Bowl XXXIX

Feb. 6, 2005, Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville

Patriots 24, Eagles 21

This is the last team to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Donovan McNabb had Hall-of-Famer Terrell Owens, who caught nine passes for 122 yards on an ankle that had recently been broken. Brady had good but not great Deion Branch, who caught 11 passes for 133 yards as the Patriots built a 10-point lead and held on.

Super Bowl XLII

Feb. 3, 2008, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Giants 17, Patriots 14

The biggest of the few disappointments in Brady's career was one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history. David Tyree's "Helmet Catch" for a 32-yard gain on third down set up the Giants' winning touchdown with 35 seconds left and prevented the Patriots (18-1) from matching the 1972 Dolphins' undefeated season. Brady was sacked five times and harassed all game as the highest-scoring team in NFL history to this point couldn't get on track.

Super Bowl XLVI

Feb. 5, 2012, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Giants 21, Patriots 17

The second biggest disappointment of Brady's career dropped him to 3-2 in Super Bowls. Brady was called for intentional grounding in the end zone — a safety — and threw a fourth-quarter pick as Eli Manning, who went 9-7 in the regular season, picked up his second Super Bowl MVP in two meetings with Brady.

Super Bowl XLIX

Feb. 1, 2015, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

Brady had thrown for 328 yards and four touchdowns, but it appeared he would go a 10th-straight season without a Super Bowl win. Seattle had second-and-goal at the 1 with 26 seconds left when offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell took the ball out of Marshawn Lynch's hands and called the slant pass that Malcolm Butler jumped for one of the greatest interceptions in NFL history.

Super Bowl LI

Feb. 5, 2017, NRG Stadium, Houston

Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT)

Of the 363 games he started, this is Brady's signature moment. Down 28-3 with 8 ½ minutes left, he rallied the Patriots to the first overtime win in Super Bowl history. Brady completed 43 of 62 passes for 466 yards while winning MVP at age 39. In the game's final 12 ½ minutes, Brady completed 26 of 35 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots scored 31 unanswered points.

Super Bowl LII

Feb. 4, 2018, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Eagles 41, Patriots 33

In the biggest offensive explosion in Super Bowl history, the 40-year-old Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 505 yards, three touchdowns and a 115.4 passer rating. His team posted a record 603 yards — and lost a shootout to Nick Foles, a backup quarterback who caught fire late in the season.

Super Bowl LIII

Feb. 3, 2019, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Patriots 13, Rams 3

A year after the fireworks in Minneapolis, Brady and coach Bill Belichick turned around and won the lowest-scoring game in Super Bowl history. Brady had no touchdown passes for the only time in his Super Bowls while posting his worst passer rating (71.4).

Super Bowl LV

Feb. 7, 2021, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9

Age: 43 years, 188 days

In the last of his 10 Super Bowls, Brady was his most efficient. He completed 21 of 29 passes (72.4%) for 201 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a Super Bowl personal-best 125.8 passer rating. Add up his 10 Super Bowls and Brady completed 277 of 421 passes (65.8) for 3,039 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions.