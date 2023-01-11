When Tom Barnard left his longtime home at KQRS last month, he teased that a new program was in the works.

We now know some of the details.

Hubbard Broadcasting, which operates several local radio stations and KSTP-TV, will partner with the Radio Hall of Fame personality for "The Tom Barnard Morning Show Podcast," which will be available on a new website as well as through YouTube, a new app and social media. The show will stream live from 7 to 10 a.m. weekdays with live video and an audio podcast available around the clock. The scheduled launch date is Feb. 6.

The website and app are not yet active.

"Our business is changing. More and more people are listening and watching their favorite shows on streaming and on-demand platforms," said Dan Seeman, Hubbard's VP/region manager for Minnesota. "'The Tom Barnard Morning Show Podcast' 'is the natural evolution in Tom's legendary career."

Barnard spent 37 years at KQRS with most of that time at the top of the ratings. He also worked for Hubbard 50 years ago when he did nights at 1500 KSTP.

"I am absolutely honored to end my career right here where it started, with the Hubbard family and Hubbard Broadcasting," Barnard said.