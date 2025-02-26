Tolkkinen: Surrounded by crops in Minnesota farm country, but with little to eat

In the modern system, farms consolidate, leaving fewer farms, fewer people, and fewer kids in school. Long gone are the days farmers grew for their own communities. Now, most of the bounty of those five agricultural counties is trucked away to become animal feed or ethanol. Tens of thousands of beef cattle, hundreds of thousands of hogs and pigs, the milk from tens of thousands of dairy cows enters massive processing centers designed to serve the needs of millions of people, not thousands. When the food returns in packages of ground beef or cartons of milk, or when it arrives via a shaky global food supply chain, it is increasingly unaffordable.