But as our society expands, there’s also a growing need to protect our special places. We need to know there are wilderness areas where we can see the stars at night and listen to the sound of a paddle dipping into still water. We need to know we can safely drink the water we pump from its lakes and rivers as we camp on its shores. We need to know the fish are safe to eat. We need to know that the wild rice harvested by local tribes will continue to be there, and that there’s a safe place for moose, bear and other iconic critters of the North Woods.