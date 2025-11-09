Tolkkinen: Renters are getting restless and more powerful

Maybe I own some of Duluth’s decrepit rental homes.
If you invest in retirement accounts or mutual funds, maybe you do, too.
Ever since the 2008 crash, American housing has been swept up like monopoly pieces by investors and companies who recognize cash cows when they see them, bringing into our portfolios infinitesimally small micro-portions of homes occupied by people fighting against the odds to save for a house of their own.
Maybe I own a sliver of a rickety handrail.
Maybe you own part of a door lock that won’t fasten properly.
On Tuesday, the people who live in substandard rental housing in Duluth scored an important victory when voters overwhelmingly passed a right-to-repair ordinance allowing tenants to fix certain things when their landlords fail to, then deduct the cost from their rent.
There’s much talk about a housing crisis in America and a lack of affordable housing. Less talk about how, according to Redfin and other real estate observers, America is turning into a nation of renters. Some homes are owned by large private companies, others by a kaleidoscope of investors who have no idea that the wash machine quit working a month ago.
“Some of the larger landlords, and I say some, you know, it’s not everybody, but there are some who are particularly horrible when it comes to making repairs,” said Reed Olson, a Bemidji restaurant owner, former elected official, and small landlord, one of two local guys who launched the Bemidji Tenants Union this year.