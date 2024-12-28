Have I mentioned that Leslie works only part time as city clerk in this Otter Tail County town between Perham and Battle Lake? Her real job is as a nurse’s aide at the Perham hospital. She took on the role of city clerk after the previous clerk left. Richville needed someone, and her husband was the mayor, and he begged her to apply. When she started, the position paid only $40 a month. (It’s now $150 a month.) It took months, and plenty of tears, to figure out the job.