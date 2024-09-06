Resort owner Ardy Hoye said she’s lived in Otter Tail County for 49 years. It used to be that handymen would advertise their services on signs next to their driveways. For more than a year, she has been trying to find someone to paint two ceilings in her cabins — a job too big for her and her husband, who are aging, but not big enough for a painting contractor who can make more money painting entire houses or commercial buildings.