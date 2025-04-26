Tolkkinen: As the Republican Party looks to trim Medicaid, rural Minnesotans tally the cost

MOORHEAD, MINN. - In a northwestern Minnesota conference room, a small group of about 40 Minnesotans was contemplating how Republican cuts to Medicaid would affect them, their friends, and society as a whole.
At our table, three of the Minnesotans were immigrants. One was a county worker who helps low-income people obtain health insurance. And there was me, a journalist who has experienced poverty and witnessed firsthand how the fortunes of the poor rise and fall depending on which political party is in power.
We were brought together at an event organized by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, one in a series of discussions about the program the department is hosting throughout the state.
About a quarter of Minnesotans depend on Medicaid, which is known as Medical Assistance or MA in our state. Republicans in Congress, which include Tom Emmer, Brad Finstad, Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber, are hammering out a new budget. Among their tasks is to cut $880 billion over the next 10 years from the sector that includes Medicare and Medicaid.
Trump administration officials have promised that Medicare, which provides health insurance for those age 65 and up while including some younger people with disabilities, would not be affected, leaving Medicaid, which provides health insurance for low-income adults and children, squarely in the crosshairs.
The federal government now spends some $600 billion a year on Medicaid, a fraction of $6 trillion in annual federal spending. States also contribute to the program.
Without a clear idea of what Republicans will eventually do with Medicaid, it’s difficult to figure out exactly how Minnesotans would be affected.
But as our group talked about the many ways greater Minnesota depends on the program, we came up with a few possibilities: