The Toledo Mud Hens rallied for two runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth to edge the visiting St. Paul Saints 4-3 on Wednesday night. Christin Stewart's two-out double in the ninth drove in the winning run.

Starter Jason Garcia pitched 5 ⅔ scoreless innings for the Saints, giving up only two hits, and the Saints scored all their runs early. Mark Contreras' single gave the Saints a 1-0 lead in the first, and Drew Stankiewicz had a single and Jose Miranda a double to each drive in a run in the second, making it 3-0.