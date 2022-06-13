Organizers of Prior Lake's Lakefront Music Festival are looking for a July 9 headliner to replace country superstar Toby Keith, who announced over the weekend he is battling stomach cancer and canceled his upcoming performances.

"I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery," Keith, 60, revealed in social media posts Sunday. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

An enduring favorite in Minnesota who has frequently packed the State Fair grandstand, Keith was still going strong on the road last October when he performed at the Mayo Clinic Event Center in Mankato.

He was supposed to top the Saturday schedule for next month's Lakefront fest, following the Friday, July 8, all-rock lineup with Sammy Hagar & the Circle, Collective Soul and Uncle Kracker. Country singers Randy Houser and Ned LeDoux are still scheduled on the Saturday bill as the opening acts.

"We are working on a replacement for the headliner on Saturday night and will share that information as soon as we have it," Lakefront organizers said in a statement. "Thank you for understanding, and we wish the best for Toby in his recovery."

Keith was the second headliner to cancel on Lakefront organizers in as many years. Last year, country trio Lady A canceled on much shorter notice after singer Charles Kelley came down with appendicitis.