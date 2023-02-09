'To Kill a Mockingbird'

Harper Lee's classic gets a new spin from Aaron Sorkin. The story is unchanged — lawyer Atticus Finch ("The Waltons" star Richard Thomas, whose touring production of "The Humans" visited Minneapolis in 2018) defends a Black man wrongly accused of rape in a small Alabama town. But Lee's three young characters now narrate the story. As Jem, Scout and Dill guide us through the electrifying courtroom drama, Sorkin shifts the focus to Atticus' transformation and to housekeeper Calpurnia, insisting that her story should be heard. (7:30 p.m. Tue.-Thu., 8 p.m. Feb. 17, 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 18, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $35-$144, hennepintheatretrust.org.)

CHRIS HEWITT

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

In 2015, pianist Jonathan Biss and the SPCO commissioned five composers to each write a piano concerto, using one of Beethoven's five for inspiration. Four have been premiered alongside their Beethoven progenitors, with Biss as soloist. After pandemic delays, the project reaches completion with the U.S. premiere of Australian composer Brett Dean's "Gneixendorfer Musik — Eine Winterreise," accompanied by Beethoven's "Emperor" Concerto. Conducting is Francesco Lecce-Chong. (8 p.m. Fri. and Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 2 p.m. Sun., Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 S. 4th St., Mpls.; free-$50; 651-291-1144 or thespco.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

Frankenstein reimagined

Interdisciplinary artist and choreographer Maddie Granlund reimagines the story of Frankenstein with dance and projections in "By the Glimmer of a Half-Extinguished Light." Alongside a life-size doppelgänger projection, Granlund dissects the relationship between creator and creation in this solo piece that blurs the line between live and recorded performance. Presented by the Southern Theater and Lightning Rod, the piece is Granlund's first professional solo work, after participating in Red Eye Theater's "Works in Progress" festival and joining Lightning Rod as an ensemble member. (8 p.m. Thu.-Sun., 3 & 7 p.m. Sun., the Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls., $10-$50, southerntheater.org.)

SHEILA REGAN

Robin Kyle & Valet

What a smart way to showcase the gorgeous and inspired new solo album by the frontman of 2000s-era Twin Cities indie-rock group Valet. He's putting the old band back together for a twofer show. The brooding but hopeful Ireland native's LP "The Rubicon Is a Red River" boasts more of an Americana and folk tinge than his hum-rocking Valet work, with a strong support cast including drummer JT Bates, violinist Carrie Rodriguez and brother Ben Kyle of Romantica. It still boasts the same elegant warmth and poetic delivery, though. (7 p.m. Fri., 11 Wells Distillery, 704 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul, free, 11wells.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Sad Song Sing-A-Long

Open Eye Theatre founder Michael Sommers returns for a solo show that draws on his 50 years of creativity. It turns the small theater into a secret society whose members, including the audience, are given a chance to indulge in their woes, under the guidance of a marionette named Darren. Best advice for enjoying the inventive Sommers' premise? Just go with it. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Tue., 506 E. 24th St., Mpls., $10-$18, openeyetheatre.org.)

C.H.

'Well-Behaved Women'

Mary Magdalene, Harriet Tubman, Cleopatra and more sing about resilience and courage in a song cycle that features Serena Brook and Abigail Walker. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Tue., Thu., 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18, Elision Theater, 6105 42nd Av. N., Crystal, $30, elisionplayhouse.com.)

C.H.

'Potted Potter'

The spoof whips through all seven "Harry Potter" books in 70 minutes, even pausing for a game of Quidditch. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Sat., 2 and 5 p.m. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Thu., ends Feb. 26, $43.99-$103.99, Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., hennepintheatretrust.org.)

C.H.

Bruce Cockburn

The 13-time Juno winner and member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame is in the midst of his 50th anniversary tour. Now based in San Francisco, he's a thoughtful singer-songwriter of the folkie/jazz/Americana/worldbeat bent whose music has been, at turns, religious, personal and political (he's sung about environmental and human rights issues). His songs have been covered by a wide range of singers, including Jerry Garcia, k.d. lang and Jimmy Buffett. Cockburn even enjoyed two modest hits in the 1980s, "Wondering Where the Lions Are" and "If I Had a Rocket Launcher." The gifted acoustic guitarist opted for all instrumentals in different styles on his most recent album, 2019's "Crowing Ignites." (8 p.m. Sat., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $45-$65, theparkwaytheater.com)

JON BREAM

Mayyadda & Ricki Monique

These two warmly energetic and bravely innovative Twin Cities neo-soul/R&B singers should be packing the Dakota on their own, but lucky for us they're combining for what should be one vibrant pairing. Minneapolis' Mayyadda blended Jill Scott-style jazz-funk grooves and strong messaging on her 2021 album "Try & Remember," and she's prepping new work, too. Last year's EP "Good Seeds" by St. Paul native Monique was a breakthrough into bold, SZA- and Kendrick-influenced hip-hop soul. (7 p.m. Wed., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $15-$20, dakotacooks.com)

C.R.

Art Shanty Projects

The weather isn't getting much warmer, but it sure is icier. This is the last weekend to catch Art Shanty Projects, which parked on the beach of Lake Harriet this winter because of deteriorating ice conditions. In addition to the stationary shanties, there will be many performances to experience. Join in on "Subzero Singalong: Community Sing on Ice" on Saturday at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. Visit experimental ice sculpting demonstrations at 11 a.m. at the Ice Garden. Or maybe even do some yoga in the snow with fro-gahhh (aka frozen yoga) at 2:30 p.m. On the very last day, Feb. 12, there's a scavenger hunt, plein air painting, Native lacrosse and more. For details visit artshantyprojects.org. (Sat. & Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.)

ALICIA ELER

Weekend Winter Wonderland

Big Rock Creek's "Snow Days & Moonlit Nights" calls families and friends to the outdoors for activities. Sleds are provided for unlimited sledding, embark on a winter hike or moon walk and warm up by the fire. A heated barn hosts fun and games for kids as well as live music, and craft cocktails and hot bites are available for sale. (Noon-10 p.m. Sat. $8-$12. Big Rock Creek, 1674 Hwy. 87, St. Croix Falls, Wis., bigrockcreekwi.com)