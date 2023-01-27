Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Q: We're new to cats. What should we know about keeping ours safe?

A: Prevention is key. Here's my best advice on keeping them safe and healthy.

Don't let your cat roam outdoors. Free-roaming cats are at risk of getting lost or closed in a neighbor's garage or shed; hit by a car crossing the street or run over in your driveway because you didn't see them; attacked or killed by a coyote or a neighbor's loose dog. They also are vulnerable to infection or disease from fighting with another cat. If you want your cats to experience the pleasures of being outdoors, build a catio — a porchlike structure where they can safely be outside.

Inside the house, always check inside your dishwasher, clothes washer and dryer before starting them. Cats love to get inside enclosed spaces, especially if they're warm, like the dryer. I know of too many instances where people started these appliances without realizing their cat was inside.

Cats love toys with a lure dangling from a string. They're great for providing a cat with exercise, but put them away when playtime is over. Cats often swallow strings, yarn, thread and the plastic ties around newspapers, to name just a few of the linear objects that can cause obstructions and require surgical intervention. Don't leave out knitting, sewing or craft supplies that might look like playthings to your cat — and face it, everything looks like a toy to a cat.

Do you have a pet question? Send it to askpetconnection@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/DrMartyBecker.