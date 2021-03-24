Normally, March isn't the busiest time for video game releases (though we lucked out last year with "Animal Crossing" and "Doom Eternal"). But if you're still looking for things to do safely indoors, here are some worthwhile games you might have missed.

"Bravely Default II": For old-school gamers who miss the role-playing games of the Super Nintendo era, it's as if Final Fantasy went back to its '90s roots with a storybook-esque graphic overhaul. Fair warning: The game does also have elements of an old-school RPG, so you'll spend a lot of time walking back and forth in dungeons trying to get into fights with monsters. (Nintendo Switch)

"Valheim": The game all the cool kids on Twitch are playing right now. "Valheim" is like if someone took the survival elements of games like Rust and Ark and asked, "But what if there were Vikings?" You hunt, fight and build your way through a randomly generated world, either alone or with friends. The game is currently only on PC (available in early access on Steam for only $20), but it's found its way into a lot of people's hearts already.

'Hitman 3' has you playing as Agent 47, a supremely resourceful assassin.

"Hitman 3": Assassination might not be the kind of uplifting subject matter that 2021 needs, but one of the greatest things about "Hitman 3" is that it doesn't take itself too seriously. Sure, there is a quite serious plot involving global espionage, but beneath that is a game in which you can murder your target with a unicorn horn while dressed as a hipster photographer. (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and via cloud streaming on Switch)

"Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2": An ideal remake, it re-creates these classic games in the way you remember them playing. Much of the memorable pop soundtrack has made the transition, too. Given the disappointing recent history of skateboarding video games, the fact that the developers stuck the landing here feels miraculous. (PS4, Xbox One, PC; coming soon to PS5, X|S, Switch)

"Cyberpunk 2077": This game had such a disastrous launch in late 2020 that it resulted in the game being removed from some digital storefronts. While it performed horribly on older hardware, for those with Series X and PS5, "Cyberpunk 2077" offers a futuristic world that lends itself to many hours of role-playing. Lovable superstar Keanu Reeves carries much of the story's weight on his back as a futuristic rock star. Leave it to Keanu to take something flawed and elevate it.