Tiny fee on Minneapolis carbon pollution won’t do much for the climate

When Minneapolis City Council Member Robin Wonsley began pursuing a carbon fee in 2022, she saw it as a promising way to cut the city’s greenhouse gas emissions and raise revenue for climate-related projects.
Wonsley succeeded in passing the carbon fee last year, making Minneapolis the only major city in the Midwest to do so. The city began charging its largest carbon polluting facilities for their annual emissions in July, with a total of 65 facilities becoming subject to the fee starting next year.
There’s just one problem: The fee will likely have little effect on climate change.
“It’s way too small to significantly cut pollution,” said Noah Kaufman, who researches carbon taxes at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy.
As the Trump administration retreats from the nation’s commitments to tackle climate change, many city and state governments are stepping in to pick up the mantle. But there are limits to what local governments can do to address a global issue like climate change.
Carbon fees work by incentivizing companies to voluntarily reduce emissions to avoid paying the extra cost. A utility might invest in more renewable energy or install carbon capture technologies. A commercial building owner might invest in energy efficiency upgrades to reduce gas use. Companies won’t change, however, if simply paying the fee is cheaper, Kaufman said.
The carbon fee Wonsley proposed last fall set the price at $452 per ton of carbon dioxide emitted. If a company’s annual carbon emissions were 1,000 tons, it would need to pay the city $452,000. State law, however, only allowed the city to generate enough revenue to recoup the cost of running the program, including administering grants for pollution reduction projects.
“I’d expect facilities to respond similarly to how drivers would respond if gasoline prices increased by 4 cents per gallon,” Kaufman said. “They’ll just pay it.”