Tinned fish anchors elevated, easy apps for Galentine’s Day

To keep things simple and light for our Galentine’s Day party, I chose foods that pair nicely with prosecco. To identify what each was, I served the fish right out of their tins with small rye toasts and steamed baby potatoes splashed with a little lemon and freshly ground pepper. Because the fish are packed in olive oil and herbs, they pack plenty of flavor — briny, salty, umami — and they’re rich and satisfying. Tinned fish are relatively interchangeable, so feel free to swap out one can for the next.