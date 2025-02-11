Galentine’s Day, launched more than a decade ago thanks to “Parks and Recreation” character Leslie Knope, celebrates sisterhood. Typically observed Feb. 13 as an alternative or addition to Valentine’s Day, it’s become both a cultural phenomenon and an annual tradition that gives women a reason to get together to uplift and support one another.
Tinned fish anchors elevated, easy apps for Galentine’s Day
Serve with potato rounds, rye toasts and snack mix for a simple nosh with pals. Just add prosecco.
Though I love to cook, this year I wanted to host a party and be my own guest. Deciding to serve something relatively easy yet posh, I scanned my pantry and found several cans of tinned fish, forgotten gifts from this past Christmas — high-quality anchovies, sardines and octopus (my favorite).
Let’s be clear: Good seafood in a can is not survival fare. Tinned fish, already popular around the world, can be a treat on the same level as expertly crafted charcuterie or finely aged cheese. These delicacies, imported from Spain, Portugal, Italy, France and Denmark — as well as the coastal United States, especially smoked salmon from Alaska — are well worth the price. Expect to pay between $10 and $20, depending on the size of the can or jar and country of origin.
To keep things simple and light for our Galentine’s Day party, I chose foods that pair nicely with prosecco. To identify what each was, I served the fish right out of their tins with small rye toasts and steamed baby potatoes splashed with a little lemon and freshly ground pepper. Because the fish are packed in olive oil and herbs, they pack plenty of flavor — briny, salty, umami — and they’re rich and satisfying. Tinned fish are relatively interchangeable, so feel free to swap out one can for the next.
You might also toss the sardines or anchovies with pasta and sun-dried tomatoes and finish with a drizzle of lemon juice to make a full meal. Or serve the potatoes topped with anchovies and a side salad for lunch.
This festive Galentine’s Day selection is meant for nibbling and sipping while we share stories, gossip, losses, triumphs and encouragements and toast women and friendships.
Galentine’s Day Anchovies and Potatoes
Serves 4 to 6.
Anchovies are best known for their role in Caesar salad, where they’re mashed into a creamy dressing with garlic and egg yolk. In Spain, find them wrapped around olives or, as they’re shown here, served with dark bread or crostini. Tinned fish are rich in omega 3s; a typical 2-ounce can is about two to three servings.
- 1 ½ to 2 lb. baby Yukon Gold potatoes, scrubbed but not peeled
- Salt, to taste
- 2 (2-oz.) cans anchovies or sardines, or a mix of both
- 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice or more to taste
- Cracked black pepper, to taste
- 1 lemon cut into wedges, for garnish
- Small rye toasts, or rye bread, thinly sliced and cut into quarters
- Mitica Spanish Cocktail Mix (roasted nuts, almonds, fava beans, corn kernels, and chickpeas) or favorite nut mix, for snacking
Directions
Put the potatoes in a pot and add enough water to cover the potatoes by 1 inch along with salt to taste. (Should taste like the ocean.) Set over high heat, bring to a boil, reduce the heat to simmer, and cook the potatoes until fork tender, about 8 to 12 minutes.
Drain, allow to cool just slightly, then slice into rounds. Lay the fish over the potatoes and smash in a little of the oil. Drizzle with the fresh lemon juice and cracked pepper. Serve with rye toasts and cocktail mix.
Beth Dooley is the author of “The Perennial Kitchen.” Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.
