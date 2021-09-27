The Timberwolves and Lynx ownership change took another step Monday when Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez met the media with outgoing owner Glen Taylor.

The $1.5 billion sale of the teams raised the question as to whether the franchises will remain in Minnesota, a question Rodriguez answered this way:

"We have no plans to move. Our plan is to be right here."

The Wolves start training camp this week. The Lynx were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs on Sunday.

Taylor, the 80-year-old businessman who also owns the Star Tribune, said there were plenty of suitors after he put the teams up for sale.

"It wasn't just money," Taylor said. "I had the opportunity to sell it for more money, but it's the people.

"We're going on some hard times, I mean, the economy is like crap. I'm interviewing different people, wonderful people, but I don't think they were making the right connection to Minnesota.

"[Lore and Rodriguez] wanted to talk about the players as people, individuals ... and that was different than most people."

Taylor will retain ownership during a transition period, but said the new owners, who take complete control in 2023, were involved in decisions made this summer.

"One of the things I've learned with all my startups, it's all about the people," said Lore, a 50-year-old entrepreneur based in New Jersey. "In order to attract the very best players in the world, it all starts with culture. ... you have to have a set of values to live by.

"We want to get three values to live by. Not only have them, but but to live them. ... It's not always easy, living your values, sometimes you have to make hard decisions, economically for instance, to make it work.

"We're not just going to jump in to make decisions, we have to get to know you as people first."

Rodriguez, 46, played 22 seasons of major league baseball and was a three-time American League MVP, winning a World Series with the Yankees in 2009.

"I know how difficult and hard it is, the road to the championship, it took me 15 years," he said. "But I'm excited to bring my experience in business, and sports, and in the locker room, to Minnesota."

Taylor opened the briefing by addressing the firing of the team's president of basketball operations, Gersson Rosas, last week.

"Regarding the dismissal of some employees from the Timberwolves, legally we are not allowed to comment," Taylor said. "For questions along that line, we're not going to answer them."

And with rumors flying about the team's possible pursuit of 76ers guard Ben Simmons, he added, "As owners, we're not allowed to answer questions about any players that are under contract to any other team."

Sachin Gupta will run the Wolves' basketball operations until Rosas' permanent successor is named. That will be the fifth person in charge of basketball operations since Kevin McHale left the franchise in 2009.

In 32 seasons, the Timberwolves have made the playoffs only nine times, including a stretch of eight in a row from 1997-2004 where they made a first-round exit seven times. Their overall winning percentage is .394, worst among current NBA franchises.

The Lynx have won four WNBA championships.