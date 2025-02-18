Time to make yourself uncomfortable to cope with Trump 2.0

My mom, a Trump voter who I love dearly, is always trying to get me to do Big Brothers Big Sisters-type stuff where I have some kind of mentoring relationship with a kid who needs a positive role model. I always tell her that I’m no role model, that I can barely keep myself alive and that I have no idea, really, how to live. My best advice would be to tell the kid to maybe follow me around for a while at a safe distance and to not do anything that I do, and maybe to carry a fire extinguisher so that if I start on fire he can put me out, but overall, to consider my life a warning for what he might someday become if he doesn’t get right.