A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to time served in jail and probation for his role in a drug-related murder in Andover, the Anoka County Attorney's Office said Monday.

Daveion Maddox of St. Francis pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the hit-and-run death of 17-year-old Tristan Robinson of Elk River in November 2017.

A second-degree murder count was dismissed. Maddox was given credit for the nearly 2½ years he spent in custody since his arrest and put on probation for 15 years, with a 7¼-year term stayed. He also was ordered to pay restitution of nearly $25,000 and perform 80 hours of community service.

Maddox is the last of three defendants to be sentenced in the death of Robinson. The driver, 22-year-old Loren J. Gafner of St. Francis, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and received a 13-year sentence. Jaden S. Meadows, 19, of Andover, admitted to robbery, was put on probation for 10 years and given credit for the 20 months he spent in custody.

The three planned to steal about $100 worth of marijuana from Robinson.

When Meadows grabbed the marijuana without paying, Robinson chased him to a sedan. There Maddox pointed a handgun at Robinson, who grabbed a door handle and was dragged as Gafner backed out of the driveway and drove off.

Gafner and Maddox "were laughing about this," prosecutors alleged in the charges, and then "threatened to kill [Meadows] if he told anyone what happened."