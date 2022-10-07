There's less than two weeks left to enter the 20th annual Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest. It's a big anniversary, and we're going to celebrate in a big way — but we need your recipes to do it. Who knows? Your cookie could become someone's holiday tradition. Here are the details:

What to enter: Original recipes always capture our attention, but if you've encountered a new-to-you recipe in a cookbook, newspaper, magazine, website or other source that you've adopted and made your own, feel free to submit it. Just be sure to share its origin. We strive to provide Star Tribune readers with new gotta-bake recipes. That's why we steer clear of spritz, chocolate crinkles, sugar cookie cutouts, Russian Tea Cakes and other tried-and-true favorites.

What to include: All entries must include the recipe — and the story behind it — along with your name, street address, daytime phone number and email address. If submitting via email, include "Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest" in the subject line and send it to taste@startribune.com. Please include all text in the body of the email, not as a separate attachment. Photos are welcome, but not required.

If using U.S. mail, send to Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest, Star Tribune, 650 3rd Av. S., Suite 1300, Minneapolis, MN 55488.

Deadline: Oct. 21 at noon. Mailed entries need to be postmarked by Oct. 19.

What you'll win: The winner receives a $200 gift card to Cooks of Crocus Hill, and our four finalists will receive copies of "The Great Minnesota Cookie Book," which features recipes and stories from the first 15 years of the Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest. We'll publish the winner — and four finalists — in the Dec. 1 issue of Taste.

There's more: This year's winners and finalists will be featured at our special 20th anniversary celebration on Dec. 1 at the Mall of America (details to come). If you're a past winner or finalist, we want to celebrate you, too. Email us at taste@startribune.com with your name, current contact information and the name of your winning cookie so we can be sure to send you all the details.

Now, get baking!