Timberwolves-Warriors game Wednesday at Target Center moved to 8:30 p.m. for ESPN

The Timberwolves’ game Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center has been moved to an 8:30 p.m. start and will be televised on ESPN, the NBA announced Sunday.
The Timberwolves-Warriors game replaces the Heat-Lakers game on the national television docket Wednesday.
The game, originally set for 7 p.m., will also be televised on FanDuel Sports North.
Originally, ESPN was to televise the Miami Heat-Los Angeles Lakers game from Los Angeles on Wednesday in the 8:30 time slot. That game could be postponed or moved because of the California wildfires, so the NBA and ESPN made the change. The Lakers are also scheduled to play at home against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, and as of Sunday afternoon, that game was still scheduled as planned.
Since Wednesday, the Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers, along with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, have all had home games postponed because of the wildfires, which have destroyed thousands of buildings in Southern California. The Los Angeles Rams’ home playoff game against the Vikings on Monday night has been relocated to Glendale, Ariz.
