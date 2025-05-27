Podcast: Patrick Reusse on why he never thought the Wolves would win Game 4

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the long weekend in sports.
Monday’s Game 4 Wolves loss to Oklahoma City was of course fresh and front-brain, with Reusse saying even though Minnesota lost just 128-126 he never thought the Wolves were going to win. The Thunder can end the series Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
Plus thoughts on the Twins and a championship for the Frost.
