Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on why he never thought the Wolves would win Game 4

Minnesota only lost by two points in Monday’s critical playoff game. So why did it feel more like a blowout?

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 27, 2025 at 1:35PM
Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and the Wolves were always a step behind the Thunder on Monday. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • carlos.gonzalez@startribune.com (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the long weekend in sports.

Monday’s Game 4 Wolves loss to Oklahoma City was of course fresh and front-brain, with Reusse saying even though Minnesota lost just 128-126 he never thought the Wolves were going to win. The Thunder can end the series Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

Plus thoughts on the Twins and a championship for the Frost.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

High Schools

Meet the best high school freshman athletes in Minnesota

card image

From basketball to hockey, these ninth-graders have already gained notoriety in their respective sports.

Daily Delivery

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on why he never thought the Wolves would win Game 4

card image

Wolves

Scoggins: Chet Holmgren's in the right place at the right time

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image