Wolves

Timberwolves sign Skylar Mays, Eugene Omoruyi and Jaedon LeDee

The Wolves are opening their NBA training camp next week to prep for the 2024-25 season.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 26, 2024 at 9:48PM
Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker shoots over Wizards forward Eugene Omoruyi in an April game at Target Center. The Wolves are opening their NBA training camp next week. (Jeff Wheeler)

The Timberwolves signed four players — guards Skylar Mays and Trevor Keels, and forwards Jaedon LeDee and Eugene Omoruyi — in advance of next week’s opening of training camp.

But Keels was waived Thursday.

Mays played in 38 NBA games for the Trail Blazers and Lakers last season, averaging 4.1 points and 17.0 minutes per game. He was the 50th overall pick in the 2019 draft by Atlanta and has been in 105 NBA games, with 16 starts. The 27-year-old played college basketball at LSU.

LeDee played on the Wolves summer league team. He was the Mountain West player of the year last season at San Diego State, and also played college ball at Ohio State and TCU.

Omoruyi was with the Wizards last season, averaging 4.8 points and 9.1 minutes in 43 games. He has also played for the Mavericks, Thunder and Pistons, and in 87 NBA games (six starts) averages 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.1 minutes. His college teams were Rutgers and Oregon.

Keels was with the Iowa Wolves last season, averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 assists in 39 games. He has played in the NBA with the Knicks (three games) after being drafted 42nd overall in 2022.

about the writer

Chris Hine

Reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Wolves

See More
Wolves

Timberwolves sign Skylar Mays, Eugene Omoruyi and Jaedon LeDee

card image

The Wolves are opening their NBA training camp next week to prep for the 2024-25 season.

Wolves

Derrick Rose, a No. 1 overall pick in 2008 and the 2011 NBA MVP, announces retirement

card image
Minneapolis

Home of Minnesota Twins owner among suspected string of high-end burglary targets

Twins owner Jim Pohlad took questions from fans during Twins Fest Saturday.