Timberwolves sign Skylar Mays, Eugene Omoruyi and Jaedon LeDee

The Timberwolves signed four players — guards Skylar Mays and Trevor Keels, and forwards Jaedon LeDee and Eugene Omoruyi — in advance of next week’s opening of training camp.
The Wolves are opening their NBA training camp next week to prep for the 2024-25 season.
But Keels was waived Thursday.
Mays played in 38 NBA games for the Trail Blazers and Lakers last season, averaging 4.1 points and 17.0 minutes per game. He was the 50th overall pick in the 2019 draft by Atlanta and has been in 105 NBA games, with 16 starts. The 27-year-old played college basketball at LSU.
LeDee played on the Wolves summer league team. He was the Mountain West player of the year last season at San Diego State, and also played college ball at Ohio State and TCU.
Omoruyi was with the Wizards last season, averaging 4.8 points and 9.1 minutes in 43 games. He has also played for the Mavericks, Thunder and Pistons, and in 87 NBA games (six starts) averages 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.1 minutes. His college teams were Rutgers and Oregon.
Keels was with the Iowa Wolves last season, averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 assists in 39 games. He has played in the NBA with the Knicks (three games) after being drafted 42nd overall in 2022.
