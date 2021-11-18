San Antonio at Timberwolves

7 p.m., Target Center

TV: BSN-Plus. Radio: 830-AM

Spurs update: Point guard Dejounte Murray leads the no-name Spurs (4-10) with 18.9 points and 8.1 assists per game. His backup, Apple Valley's Tre Jones, averages 2.9 points and 1.1 assists in 7.4 minutes per game. ... C Jakob Poeltl is questionable as he returns from COVID-19 protocols. ... Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, 72, is 1,314-663 in his 26th season and is 21 victories from Don Nelson's record for coaching victories.

Timberwolves update: Entering Wednesday night's game against Sacramento, the Wolves were 23rd in the NBA in scoring (103.9) but led the league in three-point shot attempts per game (43.2). Unfortunately, their .328 three-point shooting percentage was 24th in the NBA. And they had the third-most turnovers (1.69 per game).