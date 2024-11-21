The Timberwolves had a subpar clutch-time offense last season.
Late-game offense arriving on time for Timberwolves this season
Despite a so-so record, there are signs the Wolves have improved at crunch time.
Their offensive rating in those situations, which the NBA defines as games within five points and fewer than five minutes remaining, was 22nd (104.1 points per 100 possessions).
Coach Chris Finch vowed the Wolves would do things differently in those moments, and so far the Wolves have looked like a different team. One reason the Wolves are 8-6 and not any worse is because of their late-game offense, which was fourth in offensive rating entering Wednesday’s games (131.6).
“The biggest thing has been our execution, as far as not turning it over, getting it to our guys that we know can take us home in those moments,” point guard Mike Conley said. “We’re relying a lot on [Anthony Edwards], we’re relying on Julius [Randle]. Guys have made big plays across the board, not just those two, but our attention to detail late game has been really good.”
The Wolves won the last two games over Sacramento and Phoenix because their late-game execution was on point. They erased late deficits in each with their ability to outscore their opponents.
Randle has been a welcome addition to this part of the Wolves’ game. He can create his own shot from anywhere on the floor in isolation situations better than Karl-Anthony Towns did. That was evident when Randle hit the buzzer-beater Sunday to beat Phoenix. But when it comes down to it, the Wolves’ late-game offense goes as one player goes: Edwards.
“A lot of it is Anthony’s decisionmaking,” Finch said. “He’s getting off of it. He’s driving it. He’s getting other guys involved.”
The Wolves won a pair of games on the road over the Kings because of Edwards’ late-game execution. A few sequences in those games show why. In the Wolves’ first victory of the season on Oct. 24, the Kings double-teamed Edwards, and instead of forcing the issue against the double, Edwards passed it to Conley, who got it back to Edwards as he was in motion. Edwards got to the rim, got fouled and hit two free throws with two seconds left to give the Wolves the victory.
Then, as the Wolves were coming back Friday against the Kings, they faced a 113-109 deficit with under two minutes left. Instead of settling for a jumper, Edwards took the ball to the rim, made the layup and got a three-point play. Then on the next offensive possession, Edwards worked hard to get a good shot.
Where in the past he might have dribbled out the shot clock and settled for a jumper, Edwards gave up the ball initially on a double, got it back and then split two defenders to get to the rim for another three-point play and a two-point Wolves lead. Those kinds of possessions from Edwards were not a regular part of the Wolves’ late-game offense in past seasons.
“There’s been games where he’ll get off the ball, knowing his double team, and knowing that he’s probably gonna get it back,” Conley said. “Knowing that the play is not over for him, he still is thinking about the next play mentality, and it allows him to be harder to guard later in games. Normally, he would shoot it over everybody. Now, he’s actually looking for guys late.”
Edwards showed that in getting off the ball in a sequence that resulted in a Jaden McDaniels dunk late in the victory over Phoenix.
There’s a lot the Wolves are still figuring out about this team; they’ve spent the last few days drilling down on ways to make their defense better. It has been an inconsistent start, but it’s a start that could look a lot worse if not for their execution in some of these close games. That has enabled them to tread water in the standings at 8-6 while they figure out everything else.
“Especially late game, there’s not really a lot of time to think or draw up plays or manipulate situations,” Randle said. “You’ve just gotta kind of go and be aggressive. At least that’s my mindset. That’s what I see from Ant. He’s not waiting to make plays. He’s making the best play possible as fast as he can.”
Wolves at Toronto Raptors
Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Scotiabank Arena
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network; iHeart app
Wolves update: They begin a two-game trip eastward with their second matchup against the Raptors, who the Wolves (8-6) defeated in their home opener 112-101 on Oct. 26. Donte DiVincenzo hit five threes in Sunday’s victory over Phoenix after hitting just four combined in his previous four games. Julius Randle had a season-high 35 points against Phoenix, and his 26-point night against Sacramento was his third-highest scoring output of the season.
Raptors update: R.J. Barrett is having an improved season in Toronto with 23.2 points and 6.5 assists per game. Both of those marks are career highs. But the Raptors have had a lot of injuries early in the season and are 3-12. Scottie Barnes (right orbital fracture) is questionable while Bruce Brown (knee), Kelly Olynyk (back), D.J. Carton (ankle), Bruno Fernando (ankle) and Immanuel Quickley (elbow) are all out. Ja’Kobe Walter (AC sprain) is also questionable.
