Late-game offense arriving on time for Timberwolves this season

The Wolves won a pair of games on the road over the Kings because of Edwards’ late-game execution. A few sequences in those games show why. In the Wolves’ first victory of the season on Oct. 24, the Kings double-teamed Edwards, and instead of forcing the issue against the double, Edwards passed it to Conley, who got it back to Edwards as he was in motion. Edwards got to the rim, got fouled and hit two free throws with two seconds left to give the Wolves the victory.