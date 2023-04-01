2:30 p.m. Sunday vs. Portland • Target Center • BSN Extra, 830-AM

Wolves update: What coach Chris Finch called an "intestinal flu" is still affecting several Wolves players. Anthony Edwards is one of those players, and his numbers have taken a hit since he returned from a sprained right ankle. In the four games he has been back, Edwards is shooting just 42%. Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Austin Rivers are all listed as questionable because of illness, as is guard Jaylen Nowell (knee).

Trail Blazers update: The team has shut down guard Damian Lillard for the season. The Trail Blazers have lost all five games Lillard has missed by an average of 26.4 points. They beat the Wolves twice in Portland this season and lost 113-106 at Target Center on Jan. 4. Lillard played in all three games. ... Guard Anfernee Simons is the team's second-leading scorer with 21.1 points per game while forward Jerami Grant is averaging 20.5.