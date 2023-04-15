IMPACT PLAYER: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves
Towns did what he had to do against a Thunder team that had no good defensive answer for him. He finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Consecutive Wolves playoff berths out of the play-in tournament
29 The Wolves' biggest lead.
7-for-32 Combined shooting for Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Wolves go big to beat Thunder in play-in game, get 8th seed
Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 11 rebounds to lead Minnesota into the playoffs, as the Timberwolves muscled and hustled their way past the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-95 to finish the play-in tournament on Friday night.
Wolves
Wolves roll Thunder 120-95, will face Denver in first round of NBA playoffs
The Wolves will now play in a playoff series for the second consecutive season for the first time since 2004.
Sports
Tellez has 2 homers, Yelich hits 1 in Brewers' 11-2 win
Rowdy Tellez homered twice and drove in four runs and Christian Yelich also connected and had one of Milwaukee's six doubles to lead the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers to an 11-2 rout over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.
Wolves
Reusse: This season's Wolves embraced chaos, uncertainty at every turn
A season of ups and downs has offered Timberwolves fans a number of memorable moments, from punches to upsets.
Wolves
Timberwolves-Oklahoma City play-in recap
A quick look at Friday night's rout.