Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves

Towns did what he had to do against a Thunder team that had no good defensive answer for him. He finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Consecutive Wolves playoff berths out of the play-in tournament

29 The Wolves' biggest lead.

7-for-32 Combined shooting for Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey