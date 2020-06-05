The Timberwolves and Lynx have made Nov. 3, Election Day, an official work holiday and will be granting all their employees the day off so they can vote.

The organizations tweeted the announcement Friday night.



“Election Day, November 3, is now an official company holiday at the Timberwolves and Lynx,” Wolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson said in the announcement. “All employees will have the entire day off to be engaged citizens and ensure their voices will be heard.”

It’s one of multiple steps the teams have taken in response to the death of George Floyd.

Target Center paid tribute to Floyd with a digital billboard while the teams announced it was partnering with The Minneapolis Foundation to “address systemic inequalities and translate community anger into actions,” according to a release.

The Wolves and Lynx are empowering their own employees by making sure they have time to exercise their right to vote.

The partnership with the Minneapolis Foundation will include Wolves coach Ryan Saunders and Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve serving on one of two advisory committees with oversight on directing funds to Fund for Safe Communities, which seeks to prevent violence, reform the criminal justice system and address systemic inequality.