Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the 11 kickers the Vikings have used since Gary Anderson was last their primary kicker in 2002 and ranks them all from worst to best. The impetus, of course, is that the Vikings will use a 12th kicker, John Parker Romo, with rookie sensation Will Reichard injured.
Podcast: A promising start for Gophers + a lineup concern for Timberwolves?
Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their Daily Delivery debate segment.
11:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their Daily Delivery debate segment. On the docket: Pressure on Ben Johnson and the Gophers men’s basketball team; whether the Timberwolves will soon need to bench one of their starters; and the Vikings kicking concern.
29:00: A good start for the Gophers and some interesting comments about the Twins from Scott Boras.
