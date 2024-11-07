Sports

Podcast: A promising start for Gophers + a lineup concern for Timberwolves?

Host Michael Rand looks at the 11 kickers the Vikings have used since Gary Anderson was last their primary kicker in 2002 and ranks them all from worst to best. And Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their Daily Delivery debate segment.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 7, 2024 at 3:25PM
San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama stands strong between the Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels and the rim Saturday. (Darren Abate/The Associated Press)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the 11 kickers the Vikings have used since Gary Anderson was last their primary kicker in 2002 and ranks them all from worst to best. The impetus, of course, is that the Vikings will use a 12th kicker, John Parker Romo, with rookie sensation Will Reichard injured.

11:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their Daily Delivery debate segment. On the docket: Pressure on Ben Johnson and the Gophers men’s basketball team; whether the Timberwolves will soon need to bench one of their starters; and the Vikings kicking concern.

29:00: A good start for the Gophers and some interesting comments about the Twins from Scott Boras.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

