Timberwolves-Hawks game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

Hawks at Wolves
7 p.m. Monday • Target Center • FDSN, KFAN, iHeart app
Timberwolves update: The Wolves have won two in a row and will be following one of their best performances of the season in a 133-104 victory over Denver on Saturday. Over his past six games, F Jaden McDaniels is averaging 14.7 points per game and is shooting 55% from the field. He’s also averaging 7.5 rebounds per game. The Wolves have the No. 7 offensive efficiency in the league over their past 10 games. G Donte DiVincenzo (toe) and G Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot) remain out.
Hawks update: Guard Trae Young leads the league in assists with 11.5 per game. The Hawks have lost four in a row, including a pair of games at home to Toronto, which arrived in Atlanta 1-19 on the road all season. The Hawks defeated the Wolves in Atlanta 117-104 on Dec. 23. Young had 29 points while Garrison Mathews had 25 off the bench on 7-for-8 shooting from three-point range. Young (hamstring) was listed as questionable on Sunday, as were Zaccharie Risacher (adductor) and De’Andre Hunter (illness). Jalen Johnson (shoulder) is out.
