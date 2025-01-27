Timberwolves-Hawks game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

Timberwolves update: The Wolves have won two in a row and will be following one of their best performances of the season in a 133-104 victory over Denver on Saturday. Over his past six games, F Jaden McDaniels is averaging 14.7 points per game and is shooting 55% from the field. He’s also averaging 7.5 rebounds per game. The Wolves have the No. 7 offensive efficiency in the league over their past 10 games. G Donte DiVincenzo (toe) and G Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot) remain out.