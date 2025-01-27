Wolves

Timberwolves-Hawks game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

Atlanta has lost four in a row but beat the Wolves earlier this season.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 27, 2025 at 1:03AM
It's been a frustrating stretch of late for Trae Young and the Hawks. Young is listed as questionable for Monday's game at Target Center. (Kathryn Skeean)

Hawks at Wolves

7 p.m. Monday • Target Center • FDSN, KFAN, iHeart app

Timberwolves update: The Wolves have won two in a row and will be following one of their best performances of the season in a 133-104 victory over Denver on Saturday. Over his past six games, F Jaden McDaniels is averaging 14.7 points per game and is shooting 55% from the field. He’s also averaging 7.5 rebounds per game. The Wolves have the No. 7 offensive efficiency in the league over their past 10 games. G Donte DiVincenzo (toe) and G Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot) remain out.

Hawks update: Guard Trae Young leads the league in assists with 11.5 per game. The Hawks have lost four in a row, including a pair of games at home to Toronto, which arrived in Atlanta 1-19 on the road all season. The Hawks defeated the Wolves in Atlanta 117-104 on Dec. 23. Young had 29 points while Garrison Mathews had 25 off the bench on 7-for-8 shooting from three-point range. Young (hamstring) was listed as questionable on Sunday, as were Zaccharie Risacher (adductor) and De’Andre Hunter (illness). Jalen Johnson (shoulder) is out.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

