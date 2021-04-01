Anthony Edwards' quest for the NBA Rookie of the Year award continues.

The Wolves guard was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month on Thursday after averaging 24.2 points. That's the third most points in a calendar month by a teenager, trailing only Carmelo Anthony (27.1) and LeBron James (26.3) in league history.

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, Edwards led all NBA rookies in points, three pointers, field goals and minutes per game (35.1). He had a career high 42 points against Phoenix on March 18.