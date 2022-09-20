The NBA fined Wolves guard Anthony Edwards $40,000 on Tuesday, nine days after posted a video on Instagram where he made homophobic comments.

"Edwards has been fined $40,000 for using offensive and derogatory language on social media," the league said in a release, adding he "acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate."

Although Edwards deleted his Instagram video, users on Twitter still recorded it and passed it around the platform. In the video, Edwards comments on what he assumes is the sexual orientation of a group of men on an Atlanta sidewalk from the way they were dressed, using the word "queer" in a derogatory manner. He then says, "Look what the world done came to, bruh."

The 21-year-old Edwards has played the past two seasons for the Wolves after one collegiate year at Georgia; he is a native of Atlanta and had a supporting role in the Adam Sandler film "Hustle," released earlier this year.

He is on a four-year, $44.3 million contract.

On Sept. 11, Edwards wrote on Twitter: "What I said was immature, hurtful and disrespectful, and I'm incredibly sorry. It's unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way. There's no excuse for it at all. I was raised better than that!"

The Timberwolves also issued a statement from President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly that day which read, "We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media. The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many."

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 last year, also for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.