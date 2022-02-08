9 p.m. Tuesday (BSN Plus) and Wednesday (BSN) at Sacramento * 830-AM

Wolves update: They are 28-25 after a 118-105 victory over Detroit on Sunday. ... They are 12-5 since Jan 3, third best in the NBA during that span. ... C Karl-Anthony Towns had his 24th double-double of the season. ... The Wolves have a winning record (63-58) against the Kings. ... G Patrick Beverley (ankle), F Josh Okogie (quad), F Taurean Prince (ankle), C Naz Reid (knee) and G D'Angelo Russell (shin) are questionable.

Kings update: At 20-35 they are last in the Pacific Division. ... Luke Walton was fired in November and Alvin Gentry is the interim coach. ... With Thursday's NBA trade deadline looming, rumors are swirling that leading scorers De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes are all up for the taking. ... Fox (ankle) has missed the past eight games. ... Tenth overall pick Davion Mitchell, who led Baylor to the NCAA title, averages 10.1 points.