7:30 p.m. at Golden State • BSN, 830-AM

Preview: Golden State, the defending NBA champion, has won 12 in a row vs. the Wolves at home, including the past six at San Francisco's Chase Center, which opened in 2019. ... The teams are battling for Western Conference playoff positions, with the Wolves (37-37) tied for seventh and the Warriors (39-36) sixth entering Saturday. ... Wolves G Anthony Edwards (ankle), G Jaylen Nowell (knee) and C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) are questionable. ... The Wolves have lost two of three meetings this season. ... For the Warriors, G Gary Payton II (adductor) is probable — he is expected to make his first game since being reacquired by Golden State — and F Andre Iguodala (wrist) and G Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons) are out. Wiggins has not played since Feb. 13.. ... Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry averages 29.6 points per game.