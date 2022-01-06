Timberwolves at Oklahoma City

7 p.m., Paycom Center, BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The teams met in Minnesota on Wednesday night, with the Timberwolves claiming a 98-90 victory. ... C Karl-Anthony Towns, returning from a bout with COVID-19, had 17 points and 16 rebounds. ... G Patrick Beverley had five three-pointers, one short of his career high. ... This is a start of a four-game road trip (also Houston, New Orleans and Memphis) as the Wolves (18-20) struggle to get back to the .500 mark.

Thunder update: OKC fell to 13-24 with Wednesday's loss. ... Coach Mark Daigneault is sidelined by COVID; assistant Mike Wilks is running the team. ... The Thunder was 33-for-90 (36.7) from the field Wednesday. ... C Isaiah Roby (health and safety protocols), F Luguentz Dort (knee) and C Derrick Favors (back) all sat out Wednesday. ... The Thunder waived F Gabriel Deck on Tuesday and got G Miye Oni from Utah for a 2028 second-round pick.