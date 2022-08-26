Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday in Miami.

The six-year NBA veteran was taken into custody at Miami International Airport on a fugitive out-of-state warrant that came from Texas. Prince is a native of San Antonio and attended college at Baylor.

It was unknown what charge Prince faced from the warrant, and was not immediately clear what he was doing at the airport. He was booked under his legal name, Taurean Louis Waller-Prince, at 7:51 p.m. at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center adjacent to the airport, according to Miami-Dade County's Corrections and Rehabilitation website.

Prince played his first season for the Wolves in 2021-22 and was an important player off the bench as they returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. He averaged 7.3 points per game.

The 28-year-old signed a two-year, $16 million deal this offseason with the second year not guaranteed.

The Wolves issued a statement saying, "We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information."

Prince has also played with Brooklyn, Atlanta and Cleveland. He was the 12th overall pick in the the 2016 draft by Utah, but his rights were traded to the Hawks.