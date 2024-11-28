Wolves

Timberwolves-Clippers game preview: Broadcast information, key players, injury report

The Wolves are back at it, attempting to end an unsightly four-game losing streak.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 28, 2024 at 10:26PM
Norman Powell has emerged for the Clippers this season with the injury to Kawhi Leonard and the departure of Paul George. (Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press)

Los Angeles Clippers at Timberwolves, Target Center, 6:30 p.m. Friday

TV, radio: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN, iHeartapp

Wolves update: Anthony Edwards called out the team after Wednesday’s loss, which was the team’s fourth in a row. He said the team was “soft” and that he felt like they couldn’t communicate with each other. The Wolves have two remaining games on this homestand. This is their final in-season tournament game of the season.

Clippers update: The Clippers have been able to overcome the loss of Paul George to Philadelphia and an injured Kawhi Leonard (right knee) to compile a 12-8 record. Norman Powell leads the Clippers with 23.3 points per game while James Harden is averaging 21.6. The Clippers have the 22nd offensive rating but the fifth-best defensive rating.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards gets candid in locker room after loss to Kings

card image

The team's superstar ranted, calling the players “a bunch of little kids” and saying “internally, we soft.” Mike Conley joined him in saying the Wolves are too negative with each other: “We got to be able to talk.”

Wolves

Timberwolves-Clippers game preview: Broadcast information, key players, injury report

card image

Wolves

Wolves disappear in fourth quarter against Kings, lose fourth in a row

card image