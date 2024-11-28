Timberwolves-Clippers game preview: Broadcast information, key players, injury report
The Wolves are back at it, attempting to end an unsightly four-game losing streak.
TV, radio: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN, iHeartapp
Wolves update: Anthony Edwards called out the team after Wednesday’s loss, which was the team’s fourth in a row. He said the team was “soft” and that he felt like they couldn’t communicate with each other. The Wolves have two remaining games on this homestand. This is their final in-season tournament game of the season.
Clippers update: The Clippers have been able to overcome the loss of Paul George to Philadelphia and an injured Kawhi Leonard (right knee) to compile a 12-8 record. Norman Powell leads the Clippers with 23.3 points per game while James Harden is averaging 21.6. The Clippers have the 22nd offensive rating but the fifth-best defensive rating.
The team's superstar ranted, calling the players “a bunch of little kids” and saying “internally, we soft.” Mike Conley joined him in saying the Wolves are too negative with each other: “We got to be able to talk.”