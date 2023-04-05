Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

NEW YORK — Naz Reid had wrist surgery Wednesday while the Timberwolves were in New York following their victory over the Nets on Tuesday night.

The 6-9 center fractured his left scaphoid during a game in Phoenix on March 29. The team announced the surgery to repair the fracture was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Reid, 23, was averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds, and shooting 53.7% from the floor this season.

Musical chairs

The Wolves clinched at least a play-in spot in the Western Conference with Tuesday's victory, but won't play again until Saturday when they meet the Spurs in Austin, Texas.

The regular season for Minnesota ends Sunday with a game against New Orleans at Target Center.

The Wolves (40-40) are in ninth place with an outside chance to finish fifth or sixth and avoid the play-in tournament. The ninth-place team plays No. 10 in that format, with the winner of that game needing to beat the loser of No. 7 vs. No. 8 game to advance to the playoffs.